Previous
Distant mou by maggiemae
Photo 4707

Distant mou

Zooming across the landscape from my window, I could now see the distant mountains covered in snow - unusual for this time of year.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact