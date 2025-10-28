Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4707
Distant mou
Zooming across the landscape from my window, I could now see the distant mountains covered in snow - unusual for this time of year.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
6004
photos
171
followers
69
following
1289% complete
View this month »
4700
4701
4702
4703
4704
4705
4706
4707
Latest from all albums
4701
1263
4702
4703
4704
4705
4706
4707
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
28th October 2025 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowy mountains
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close