Photo 4709
Rosebud
Our roses are at the early stages of opening - a time I really like! So many petals ready to unfold! Our gardener pruned them this year and they are all going to be at their best. I think I have pruned them too severely in the past.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
a large rosebud
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 31st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So pretty
October 31st, 2025
