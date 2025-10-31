Previous
Rosebud by maggiemae
Rosebud

Our roses are at the early stages of opening - a time I really like! So many petals ready to unfold! Our gardener pruned them this year and they are all going to be at their best. I think I have pruned them too severely in the past.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1290% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 31st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So pretty
October 31st, 2025  
