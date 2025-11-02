Previous
Ominous? by maggiemae
Ominous?

I don't think so... early evening sun lighting up the town in front of us making the sky and the sea rather dark. I do like what my camera captures provided I keep the camera still.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Maggiemae

In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
