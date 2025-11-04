Previous
Rododendron by maggiemae
Photo 4711

Rododendron

All around our garden these beautiful plants are giving us such pleasure! I'm still amused as to how many people identify this flower as a ' rhododendrum'!
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
It is a beautiful "always Rhododendron" for me hahahaha
November 4th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful.
November 4th, 2025  
julia ace
Beautiful specimen..
November 4th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@julzmaioro I wish I knew the variety - most of them were planted before we bought the property 16 years ago!
November 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact