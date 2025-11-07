Previous
Fireworks by maggiemae
Fireworks

Not the 5th November but a few days later when a nearby school held a fireworks night. We can see the fireworks from our window and hear the booms and crashes. Quite dramatic!
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
