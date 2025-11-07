Sign up
Photo 4714
Fireworks
Not the 5th November but a few days later when a nearby school held a fireworks night. We can see the fireworks from our window and hear the booms and crashes. Quite dramatic!
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
6011
photos
171
followers
69
following
1291% complete
4707
4708
4709
4710
4711
4712
4713
4714
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
7th November 2025 9:24pm
Tags
fireworks
