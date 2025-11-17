Previous
Salad by maggiemae
Salad

The lettuce that I have planted are doing well. Is it lettuce or lettuces? I did read not to over feed them or they will 'bolt'! A funny word.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and fresh looking - enjoy your salads - so much better with home grown veg.
November 17th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
These look very healthy. I think lettuce is good for both!
November 17th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Do you just pick the leaves as you need them? I usually do that, but this spring they’ve grown so quickly that I’ve been giving them away to friends!
November 17th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@dide I'm not sure when to start picking them Dianne - might leave it till they have developed a bit more, do you think?
November 17th, 2025  
Dianne ace
I’d start picking a few leaves now - they look so healthy you’ll never keep up otherwise…
November 17th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@dide I'll give it a go for lunch today, Dianne!
November 17th, 2025  
