Previous
Photo 4718
Salad
The lettuce that I have planted are doing well. Is it lettuce or lettuces? I did read not to over feed them or they will 'bolt'! A funny word.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
6
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
6015
photos
171
followers
69
following
1292% complete
4711
4712
4713
4714
4715
4716
4717
4718
9
6
365
COOLPIX P1000
17th November 2025 8:47am
Tags
lettuce
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely and fresh looking - enjoy your salads - so much better with home grown veg.
November 17th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
These look very healthy. I think lettuce is good for both!
November 17th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Do you just pick the leaves as you need them? I usually do that, but this spring they’ve grown so quickly that I’ve been giving them away to friends!
November 17th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@dide
I'm not sure when to start picking them Dianne - might leave it till they have developed a bit more, do you think?
November 17th, 2025
Dianne
ace
I’d start picking a few leaves now - they look so healthy you’ll never keep up otherwise…
November 17th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@dide
I'll give it a go for lunch today, Dianne!
November 17th, 2025
