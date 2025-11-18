Sign up
Photo 4719
Daisies..
Daisies... our lawn mower contractor didn't arrive as expected but this flood of daisies took my photographic attention. Like walking on a magic carpet of tiny flowers! After this photo he arrived and noisily decapitated these daisies!
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
1
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
6016
photos
171
followers
69
following
1292% complete
4712
4713
4714
4715
4716
4717
4718
4719
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th November 2025 1:49pm
Tags
daisy
Diana
ace
What a pity, they look so beautiful!
November 18th, 2025
