Previous
Some of our roses by maggiemae
Photo 4720

Some of our roses

The evening was quiet after wild winds for the last few days! Took advantage to photograph one of our cream rose bushes. A lovely shade of vanilla cream.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
1293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Beautiful Roses Maggie..
November 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact