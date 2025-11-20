Previous
Not another...! by maggiemae
Sunset! The joy of waiting for a sunset .. or .. not happens every evening! We really do have good colours and definitions here - all I have to do is organise the picture to have NO electrical wires in it!
Maggiemae

In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Dorothy ace
So very beautiful!
November 20th, 2025  
