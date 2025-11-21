Sign up
Previous
Photo 4722
And again,... the next... sunset
This time I waited for a car to go past and got just a silhouette which pleased me. Unfortunately there are telephone lines in this shot - bother!
You have to be quick and look out of the window at all times!
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
4715
4716
4717
4718
4719
4720
4721
4722
Tags
sunset2
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That car silhouette is lovely, so sleek and reflecting the sky.
November 21st, 2025
