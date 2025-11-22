Previous
Free from... by maggiemae
Free from...

At the beginning of September I got a new hairstyle which was 'stylish' and I felt good. Now after 10 weeks of hair blowing in my face - my nose, my mouth etc, I changed the hair style directions to this shortish - what I call 'old ladies' style!
Maggiemae

In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day.
Babs
I love your new haircut, very stylish and it suits you so well.
November 22nd, 2025  
Maggiemae
Your comment is very sweet, Babs and makes me feel less old! @onewing
November 22nd, 2025  
Diana
It looks fabulous, you wear it so well! I love the colour of your hair too, not old at all :-)
November 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Not at all oldish , love this short cut style - it suits you and you look much younger !
November 22nd, 2025  
Maggiemae
@beryl I suppose its called 'salt and pepper, Beryl!
November 22nd, 2025  
JackieR
Very sohisticated
November 22nd, 2025  
