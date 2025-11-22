Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4723
Free from...
At the beginning of September I got a new hairstyle which was 'stylish' and I felt good. Now after 10 weeks of hair blowing in my face - my nose, my mouth etc, I changed the hair style directions to this shortish - what I call 'old ladies' style!
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
6020
photos
170
followers
69
following
1293% complete
View this month »
4716
4717
4718
4719
4720
4721
4722
4723
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
20th November 2025 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
doomed to look old
Babs
ace
I love your new haircut, very stylish and it suits you so well.
November 22nd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Your comment is very sweet, Babs and makes me feel less old!
@onewing
November 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, you wear it so well! I love the colour of your hair too, not old at all :-)
November 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Not at all oldish , love this short cut style - it suits you and you look much younger !
November 22nd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
I suppose its called 'salt and pepper, Beryl!
November 22nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Very sohisticated
November 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close