Rural skies by maggiemae
Rural skies

Although we live on the edge of town, opposite us is a wide field belonging to a farmer, probably retired but loves his tractors which are always doing something. You can just see the outline of one here in the evening light.
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 26th, 2025  
katy ace
Keeping busy must keep him young. Lovely tones in this photo.
November 26th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Good for the fellow farmer maggie! He’s still got a zest for life! Love the purple hew here!
November 26th, 2025  
