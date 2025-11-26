Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4726
Rural skies
Although we live on the edge of town, opposite us is a wide field belonging to a farmer, probably retired but loves his tractors which are always doing something. You can just see the outline of one here in the evening light.
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
6023
photos
170
followers
69
following
1294% complete
View this month »
4719
4720
4721
4722
4723
4724
4725
4726
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th November 2025 9:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 26th, 2025
katy
ace
Keeping busy must keep him young. Lovely tones in this photo.
November 26th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Good for the fellow farmer maggie! He’s still got a zest for life! Love the purple hew here!
November 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close