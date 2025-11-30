Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4728
Art
Our next door neighbour is a true artist. She has spent months in this corner of their property on her knees. I didn't know what she was doing! Now I was invited to view. There is more all around as well.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
6025
photos
170
followers
69
following
1295% complete
View this month »
4721
4722
4723
4724
4725
4726
4727
4728
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th November 2025 6:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mosaic
JackieR
ace
Amazing
November 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close