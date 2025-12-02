Lemon Cucumber story..

From way back 2 years ago and connected to "happypat"...Oh dear this seems rather complicated! It's the original story way back in 2023. I'll see if it is able to be understood.. and then if it's not, I'll edit this.It seems it is too difficult.I looked at a post by 'happypat' regarding growing lemon cucumbers. This was in 2023. I decided to try and find seeds and found some for sale in Slovakia!. A lady saw my request and sent me the seeds which did arrive!! Including instructions which I have lost since then. I did try growing several seeds with no success. Two years later, I found the rest of the seeds, (5) and sowed them in proper seed sowing soil. The plants appeared obediently about 6 days later to my surprise. I then googled a bit more information. It appeared they needed, 'hardening' which meant they had to be put outside for a few hours a day increasing. Which I have done. Then, today they went into outside soil against a growing fence which it seemed they needed. This photo is the date I need.