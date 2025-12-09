Fresh.....and real

A beautiful bunch of fresh flowers on the table at the restaurant we chose to have lunch today.
To complement Wylie ( @pusspup
)'s Christmas verse - here's mine so far:
On the 1st Day of Christmas
my true love said to me;
A bellbird in a Pōhutukawa tree
On the 2nd day of Xmas, my true love sent to me
A text asking where I was
On the 3rd day of Xmas, my true love sent to me
an email saying he was about to go
On the 4th day of Xmas, I sent to my true love
Go where my love. As usual, Bingo?
On the 5th day of Xmas my true love replied to me
Off to the end of the world, my love - the Congo!
On the seventh day of Christmas,
my true love sent to me
Seven bellbirds a singing
Six hens a laying (next door)
Five rolex watches
Four cards online
Three signs he was agoing
Two confounding texts,
And a bellbird in a Pōhutukawa tree!