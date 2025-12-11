Previous
This time, our own roses by maggiemae
Photo 4735

This time, our own roses

I relished the colours in our roses! Where else can you get such variety of colour in a flower!
To continue the Christmas verse from seven:

On the eighth day of Christmas
My true love said to me..
I may be late today, my sweet,
I have several mates awaiting,
Beer and Whisky to taste
lots to enjoy and none to waste..
seven bellbirds a singing
etc etc down to that ruddy bellbird!

On the ninth day of Christmas
My true love said to me
I’m sick of you whining
that we can’t go a dining…
Cause I’m in a good place..

On the tenth day of Christmas
My true love said to me..
Heaven knows what will materialise
There’s nothing yet to apologise
Ten is still to eventualise!
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 11th, 2025  
