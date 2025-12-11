This time, our own roses

I relished the colours in our roses! Where else can you get such variety of colour in a flower!

To continue the Christmas verse from seven:



On the eighth day of Christmas

My true love said to me..

I may be late today, my sweet,

I have several mates awaiting,

Beer and Whisky to taste

lots to enjoy and none to waste..

seven bellbirds a singing

etc etc down to that ruddy bellbird!



On the ninth day of Christmas

My true love said to me

I’m sick of you whining

that we can’t go a dining…

Cause I’m in a good place..



On the tenth day of Christmas

My true love said to me..

Heaven knows what will materialise

There’s nothing yet to apologise

Ten is still to eventualise!