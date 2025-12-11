This time, our own roses

I relished the colours in our roses! Where else can you get such variety of colour in a flower!
To continue the Christmas verse from seven:
On the eighth day of Christmas
My true love said to me..
I may be late today, my sweet,
I have several mates awaiting,
Beer and Whisky to taste
lots to enjoy and none to waste..
seven bellbirds a singing
etc etc down to that ruddy bellbird!
On the ninth day of Christmas
My true love said to me
I’m sick of you whining
that we can’t go a dining…
Cause I’m in a good place..
On the tenth day of Christmas
My true love said to me..
Heaven knows what will materialise
There’s nothing yet to apologise
Ten is still to eventualise!