The Golden hour

Very late at this time of year but we love the look over the fields with the setting sun.

To continue the 12 days of Christmas..



On the tenth day of Christmas

My true love said to me..

Heaven knows what will materialise

There’s nothing yet to apologise

Ten is still to eventualise!



On the 10th day of Christmas

My true love said to me

10 Barons a bouncing

9 men a whining

8 drunks are lurching

7 birds a- chirping

6 hens a squawking

etc etc till the bellbird falls off his perch.



On the 11th Day of Christmas]

My true love said to me…

11 pipers in kilts a swinging

and showing what they normally hide

now that it is actually yuletide….



On the 12th day of Christmas

My true love said to me

12 players, ready and waiting

Ready to be on target and celebrating

with those beautiful ladies all -in waiting!

Now I”m off

12 days has finished

Its all a complete ripoff!

