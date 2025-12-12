The Golden hour

Very late at this time of year but we love the look over the fields with the setting sun.
To continue the 12 days of Christmas..
On the tenth day of Christmas
My true love said to me..
Heaven knows what will materialise
There’s nothing yet to apologise
Ten is still to eventualise!
On the 10th day of Christmas
My true love said to me
10 Barons a bouncing
9 men a whining
8 drunks are lurching
7 birds a- chirping
6 hens a squawking
etc etc till the bellbird falls off his perch.
On the 11th Day of Christmas]
My true love said to me…
11 pipers in kilts a swinging
and showing what they normally hide
now that it is actually yuletide….
On the 12th day of Christmas
My true love said to me
12 players, ready and waiting
Ready to be on target and celebrating
with those beautiful ladies all -in waiting!
Now I”m off
12 days has finished
Its all a complete ripoff!