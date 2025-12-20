Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4742
Late evening colour
This ls looking east whereas west is where sunset is and more often, more colour. But I like the cloud colour and the fact that this is late night (for me) 9.30pm is when I think of going to bed! Tomorrow is the shortest night and longest day!
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
6040
photos
170
followers
69
following
1299% complete
View this month »
4735
4736
4737
4738
4739
4740
4741
4742
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th December 2025 9:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
evening clouds
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love the way we are opposites! Dark here before 4pm now and our shortest day of the year tomorrow.
December 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close