Late evening colour by maggiemae
Photo 4742

Late evening colour

This ls looking east whereas west is where sunset is and more often, more colour. But I like the cloud colour and the fact that this is late night (for me) 9.30pm is when I think of going to bed! Tomorrow is the shortest night and longest day!
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Maggiemae

Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love the way we are opposites! Dark here before 4pm now and our shortest day of the year tomorrow.
December 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 20th, 2025  
