Photo 4744
A disgrace..
I feel that this is a disgrace to our nice clean street with its mown lawns and green trees etc. But what can we do about it? It's about 100 metres from our place!
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
6042
photos
170
followers
69
following
1299% complete
4744
Tags
disgrace
Wylie
What a mess. At least it’s not next door!!
December 22nd, 2025
Dianne
A shame to see such a mess on an otherwise tidy street.
December 22nd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
Oh, dear, that's terrible. Definitely should not be allowed.
December 22nd, 2025
