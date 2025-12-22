Previous
A disgrace.. by maggiemae
A disgrace..

I feel that this is a disgrace to our nice clean street with its mown lawns and green trees etc. But what can we do about it? It's about 100 metres from our place!
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
Wylie ace
What a mess. At least it’s not next door!!
December 22nd, 2025  
Dianne ace
A shame to see such a mess on an otherwise tidy street.
December 22nd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, dear, that's terrible. Definitely should not be allowed.
December 22nd, 2025  
