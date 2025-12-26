Previous
Adam's Needle by maggiemae
Adam's Needle

Another name for the yucca that I"ve previously posted of - from the other side of it. This is our bedroom window looking out and when we pull the curtains in the morning, it's like a light on outside!
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely yucca, !
December 26th, 2025  
JackieR ace
What a great view you have
December 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
How stunning the look!
December 26th, 2025  
