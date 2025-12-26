Sign up
Previous
Photo 4747
Adam's Needle
Another name for the yucca that I"ve previously posted of - from the other side of it. This is our bedroom window looking out and when we pull the curtains in the morning, it's like a light on outside!
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
3
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
6045
photos
170
followers
69
following
1300% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th December 2025 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yucca filamentosa
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely yucca, !
December 26th, 2025
JackieR
ace
What a great view you have
December 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
How stunning the look!
December 26th, 2025
