Previous
Photo 4750
Affogato
My first attempt - the hot coffee melted the ice cream almost immediately! However it was utterly delicious! A dob of chocolate liqueur was added.
For the last photo of this year!
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
31st December 2025 8:44pm
Tags
affogato
Joan Robillard
Sounds delish
December 31st, 2025
