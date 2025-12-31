Previous
Affogato by maggiemae
Photo 4750

Affogato

My first attempt - the hot coffee melted the ice cream almost immediately! However it was utterly delicious! A dob of chocolate liqueur was added.
For the last photo of this year!
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
Joan Robillard ace
Sounds delish
December 31st, 2025  
