Royal Spoonbill by maggiemae
Royal Spoonbill

at our Lake house now - not ours but ours for 4 days. The house fronts the lake which is beautiful but not for swimming - too marshy and shallow. However this area is a bird sanctuary so we are able to see birds hardly ever seen.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
julia ace
What a spot to be.. hopefully you see some more bird life.
January 6th, 2026  
Diana ace
a fabulous shot of this new to me beauty, what a great place to be.
January 6th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Isn't he just gorgeous with that black bill and "hair-do" !!
January 6th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl they put that big bill under the water and shovel it back and forth looking for tiny fish, Beryl!
January 6th, 2026  
