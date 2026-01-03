Sign up
Previous
Photo 4752
Royal Spoonbill
at our Lake house now - not ours but ours for 4 days. The house fronts the lake which is beautiful but not for swimming - too marshy and shallow. However this area is a bird sanctuary so we are able to see birds hardly ever seen.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
4
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
6050
photos
170
followers
69
following
1301% complete
4745
4746
4747
4748
4749
4750
4751
4752
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd January 2026 11:58am
Privacy
Public
Tags
royal
,
spoonbill
julia
ace
What a spot to be.. hopefully you see some more bird life.
January 6th, 2026
Diana
ace
a fabulous shot of this new to me beauty, what a great place to be.
January 6th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Isn't he just gorgeous with that black bill and "hair-do" !!
January 6th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
they put that big bill under the water and shovel it back and forth looking for tiny fish, Beryl!
January 6th, 2026
