Kotuku (White Heron) by maggiemae
Kotuku (White Heron)

"The rare Kōtuku (White Heron) is occasionally seen at Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere in Canterbury, New Zealand, as it disperses from its only breeding ground near Okarito Lagoon on the West Coast, with sightings highlighting the lake's importance for diverse birdlife and restoration efforts. While primarily associated with West Coast nesting, these elegant birds visit Lake Ellesmere for feeding, especially after breeding season, offering glimpses of this iconic species, often near areas like Ahuriri Lagoon".
We were so privileged to see this bird!
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
January 8th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and colours.
January 8th, 2026  
Brian ace
Phenomenal
January 8th, 2026  
julia ace
Great find..
January 8th, 2026  
