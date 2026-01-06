Kotuku (White Heron)

"The rare Kōtuku (White Heron) is occasionally seen at Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere in Canterbury, New Zealand, as it disperses from its only breeding ground near Okarito Lagoon on the West Coast, with sightings highlighting the lake's importance for diverse birdlife and restoration efforts. While primarily associated with West Coast nesting, these elegant birds visit Lake Ellesmere for feeding, especially after breeding season, offering glimpses of this iconic species, often near areas like Ahuriri Lagoon".

We were so privileged to see this bird!