Our holiday house

An older house but beautiful modernised with an up to date kitchen, comfy leather seating, but only one bathroom which can prove a difficulty with several families staying. However, the wildlife outside on that green lawn alongside a tranquil lake was well worth the experience!



From the top left, our son, then my stepdaughter from Western Australia, my John then Charlie, son in law. From the front steps, Masami, son's wife from Japan and her beloved dog, me, then Joy, my delightful oldest stepdaughter.. . she turns 70 in a few weeks!