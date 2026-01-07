Previous
Our holiday house

An older house but beautiful modernised with an up to date kitchen, comfy leather seating, but only one bathroom which can prove a difficulty with several families staying. However, the wildlife outside on that green lawn alongside a tranquil lake was well worth the experience!

From the top left, our son, then my stepdaughter from Western Australia, my John then Charlie, son in law. From the front steps, Masami, son's wife from Japan and her beloved dog, me, then Joy, my delightful oldest stepdaughter.. . she turns 70 in a few weeks!
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to have a spacious holiday home so that you can spend some time with the family .
January 9th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl Exactly, Beryl! Over the years I've organised these holidays but now, I feel is the time to pass the baton! So much to think about in the middle of the night!
January 9th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a happy shot from your holiday home!
January 9th, 2026  
Annie D ace
A lovely family photo - I imagine one bathroom was a bit of organisational fun :)
January 9th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
@annied It involved a several knocks on the door, Annie!
January 9th, 2026  
Dianne ace
Sounds a great place to stay, but probably another bathroom would come in handy. Nice family pic.
January 9th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
@dide In some ways you are right, Dianne - in others.. its so nice when you have the bathroom to yourself! You have to go without to appreciate what you have!
January 9th, 2026  
