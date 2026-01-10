About 68 years ago..

An old photo appeared in a pile of stuff. This is taken in front of our home. I was 3rd from the left in front. Heaven knows who the people on the right are! But on the left is Brian - who was given a home at our place as he was in trouble from the police and the authorities thought he would come right in being in a good family. Little did we know that some months later, the police rang our doorbell! He had been climbing out th bedroom window and going down to various places and stealing. The loot was found in our cellar and included many packets of cigarettes! Mum sat him down at our dining room table and made him smoke cigarettes for hours! He was taken away and put in a home for naughty boys.