Photo 4758
A smile for the camera..!
It was hot here in this sunroom but not overpowering. I took the time to transplant an odd plant growing in the background flax type plant. And put some nasturtium baby plants in another pot. It continues to be a special and private place for me.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
4758
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th January 2026 3:23pm
Tags
sunroom
