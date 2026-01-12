Previous
A smile for the camera..! by maggiemae
Photo 4758

A smile for the camera..!

It was hot here in this sunroom but not overpowering. I took the time to transplant an odd plant growing in the background flax type plant. And put some nasturtium baby plants in another pot. It continues to be a special and private place for me.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
1303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact