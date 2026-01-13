Four leaf allseed...

I transplanted this plant from another bigger pot thinking it might be a flowing pot plant to suit. Then I used my plant identification app on my iPhone and found it was called - as above. Google helped a bit more and found the botanical name..Polycarpon tetraphyllum. Doesn't ring a bell? Found commonly known as a weed.



But: "Extracts of the plant shows a potential to protect from free radicals. Its capability as an antioxidant is however slightly lower than the one of Vitamin C. It furthermore showed antibiotic, antifungal and antiproliferative properties". Maybe I'll give it another chance and put it in salads?