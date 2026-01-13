Previous
Four leaf allseed... by maggiemae
Photo 4759

Four leaf allseed...

I transplanted this plant from another bigger pot thinking it might be a flowing pot plant to suit. Then I used my plant identification app on my iPhone and found it was called - as above. Google helped a bit more and found the botanical name..Polycarpon tetraphyllum. Doesn't ring a bell? Found commonly known as a weed.

But: "Extracts of the plant shows a potential to protect from free radicals. Its capability as an antioxidant is however slightly lower than the one of Vitamin C. It furthermore showed antibiotic, antifungal and antiproliferative properties". Maybe I'll give it another chance and put it in salads?
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
1303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact