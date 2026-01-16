Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4761
Fish pie
Purposely had some beautiful fish left over from a meal - terakihi and then added some mussels, made a garlic infused cheese sauce and topped it with mashed potato. Into the oven for a grilled look. It was as good as it looks!
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
6059
photos
170
followers
69
following
1304% complete
View this month »
4754
4755
4756
4757
4758
4759
4760
4761
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
11th January 2026 7:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish pie
julia
ace
Sounds tasty..
January 16th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close