Previous
Photo 4763
My hanging plant
It's doing well with daily watering. Here, the camera suggested I put the flash on as the light wasn't the best. I obeyed and was pleased with the result. Its a petunia.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
2
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
6061
photos
170
followers
69
following
1304% complete
View this month
4756
4757
4758
4759
4760
4761
4762
4763
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th January 2026 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
petunia
Diana
ace
What a beauty you have there, such lovely colours.
January 18th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
Thanks
@ludwigsdiana
- I'm just the only one who appreciates this - that's what happens!
January 18th, 2026
