My hanging plant by maggiemae
Photo 4763

My hanging plant

It's doing well with daily watering. Here, the camera suggested I put the flash on as the light wasn't the best. I obeyed and was pleased with the result. Its a petunia.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a beauty you have there, such lovely colours.
January 18th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Thanks @ludwigsdiana - I'm just the only one who appreciates this - that's what happens!
January 18th, 2026  
