Gold Tipped.. by maggiemae
A large bank of cloud was advancing in this late evening with a line of gold tipped sunset. All I have for this day!
Maggiemae

Dianne ace
Lovely minimalist image.
January 19th, 2026  
katy ace
Beautiful to see that rim of light in the distance
January 19th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Fabulous image…..you could be on the sun itself!
January 19th, 2026  
