Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4772
Madonna
The lily in our back garden seems to be a Madonna Lily according to my Plant App. An evening shot where the light came from the west.
No activity from the opposite land - they have Sat and Sun off!
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
4
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
6070
photos
169
followers
69
following
1307% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
31st January 2026 8:15pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lily
Babs
ace
It is beautiful
January 31st, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful light.
January 31st, 2026
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
January 31st, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and light. At least you have peace and quiet over the weekends.
January 31st, 2026
