A day of reckoning...

The morning sun came round and illuminated the fuchsia flowers beautifully. But I had to sit on the step to get this view. Came out well but I just couldn't get up! With a bit of groaning (that John can't hear because he is half deaf) and some positioning of legs and knees, I eventually got to my feet. John attempted to do a job cleaning out the drain with weeds and gunge and admitted he was 'buggered'! Next time he will get someone else to do this. Me, I will not get on the floor unless I have a handhold nearby.

It's so much fun... getting old!