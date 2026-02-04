Previous
A day of reckoning... by maggiemae
A day of reckoning...

The morning sun came round and illuminated the fuchsia flowers beautifully. But I had to sit on the step to get this view. Came out well but I just couldn't get up! With a bit of groaning (that John can't hear because he is half deaf) and some positioning of legs and knees, I eventually got to my feet. John attempted to do a job cleaning out the drain with weeds and gunge and admitted he was 'buggered'! Next time he will get someone else to do this. Me, I will not get on the floor unless I have a handhold nearby.
It's so much fun... getting old!
Diana ace
Beautiful close up and light. I hear where you are coming from Maggiemae ;-)
February 4th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Absolutely beautiful.
February 4th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful fuchsia, light and a great pov. If only we could live sprightly and mobile as a child well into our old age ! fav
February 4th, 2026  
Dianne ace
Oh but worth the effort for this fab image.
February 4th, 2026  
John ace
This is exquisite!
February 4th, 2026  
