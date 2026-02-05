Linden Tree

"Linden trees (Tilia species), also known as Lime trees in New Zealand, are hardy, deciduous, large-growing trees popular for shade, avenue plantings, and their fragrant, bee-attracting summer flowers. They thrive in NZ's cool climates, featuring heart-shaped leaves that turn yellow in autumn, and are commonly used in parks or for pleaching."

I was impressed by the form and growth of this tree. It's in the gardens of a hotel in Ashburton, NZ. The hotel has lovely gardens which now look a bit tired. We had a unit which looked out on the small swimming pool and was amazed by how many young people smiled and waved at us!

On our way to Christchurch for a funeral of a family member - which involves an amazing story.