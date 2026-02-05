Previous
Linden Tree by maggiemae
Photo 4777

Linden Tree

"Linden trees (Tilia species), also known as Lime trees in New Zealand, are hardy, deciduous, large-growing trees popular for shade, avenue plantings, and their fragrant, bee-attracting summer flowers. They thrive in NZ's cool climates, featuring heart-shaped leaves that turn yellow in autumn, and are commonly used in parks or for pleaching."
I was impressed by the form and growth of this tree. It's in the gardens of a hotel in Ashburton, NZ. The hotel has lovely gardens which now look a bit tired. We had a unit which looked out on the small swimming pool and was amazed by how many young people smiled and waved at us!
On our way to Christchurch for a funeral of a family member - which involves an amazing story.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
1308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful tree. We used to live on a street in Germany lined with these beauties, called "Lindenstrasse".
February 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact