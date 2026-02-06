Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4778
Up down, flying around..
looping the loop and defying the sound! Went to this rural area for another reason but found this event. Lots of cars and people so they knew. I managed to capture just some.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
6076
photos
169
followers
69
following
1309% complete
View this month »
4771
4772
4773
4774
4775
4776
4777
4778
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
6th February 2026 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
not kites'
Dianne
ace
What fun kites!
February 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close