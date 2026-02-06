Previous
Up down, flying around.. by maggiemae
looping the loop and defying the sound! Went to this rural area for another reason but found this event. Lots of cars and people so they knew. I managed to capture just some.
6th February 2026

Dianne ace
What fun kites!
February 6th, 2026  
