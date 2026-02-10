Sign up
Photo 4781
A kind 'me'
Trying various arty farty apps to create a picture of you with just a touch of inspiration! I do like this one but I have to realise that I do not look like this now. However, it does make me smile!
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
13th April 2023 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
an arty transformation
Dianne
ace
What a great app - makes a terrific portrait.
February 10th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
My skin is so smooth. My wrinkles are so minimised. But I do like my expression!
February 10th, 2026
