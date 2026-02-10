Previous
A kind 'me' by maggiemae
A kind 'me'

Trying various arty farty apps to create a picture of you with just a touch of inspiration! I do like this one but I have to realise that I do not look like this now. However, it does make me smile!
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
Dianne ace
What a great app - makes a terrific portrait.
February 10th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
My skin is so smooth. My wrinkles are so minimised. But I do like my expression!
February 10th, 2026  
