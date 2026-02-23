More work..

Sign up
Photo 4792
As I went out to photograph the new fence and advertising of the Builders' name, this girl ran past. I did apologise to her but she smiled and said, no problem!
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
Album
Camera
Tags
building
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The runner has certainly added interest to a rather bland scene - She looks so happy at you !
February 23rd, 2026
