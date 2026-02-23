Previous
More work.. by maggiemae
Photo 4792

More work..

As I went out to photograph the new fence and advertising of the Builders' name, this girl ran past. I did apologise to her but she smiled and said, no problem!
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
1312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
The runner has certainly added interest to a rather bland scene - She looks so happy at you !
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact