Previous
Not Neptune...but by maggiemae
Photo 4793

Not Neptune...but

Neptune is visible in the western sky (so they say) for a short time just after sunset tonight, February 24, 2026, though it is very faint. Located near Mercury, Venus, and Saturn in the constellation Pisces, it requires binoculars or a telescope to be seen. It sets early, so look soon after dusk.
I did try but no Neptune result. However to the left of the moon was the Pleiades cluster which I believe I have captured! I'm over the moon on this!
For those who have read the Seven Sisters, this is what it is all about!
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
1313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact