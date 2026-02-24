Not Neptune...but

Neptune is visible in the western sky (so they say) for a short time just after sunset tonight, February 24, 2026, though it is very faint. Located near Mercury, Venus, and Saturn in the constellation Pisces, it requires binoculars or a telescope to be seen. It sets early, so look soon after dusk.

I did try but no Neptune result. However to the left of the moon was the Pleiades cluster which I believe I have captured! I'm over the moon on this!

For those who have read the Seven Sisters, this is what it is all about!