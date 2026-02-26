Sign up
Photo 4795
A challenge in the dark
John was just barely illuminated in our lounge and I wanted to see if I could get good focus in spite of the darkness. I was pleased. Of course, and amazing on BOB
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
4788
4789
4790
4791
4792
4793
4794
4795
Tags
neat
