Previous
A challenge in the dark by maggiemae
Photo 4795

A challenge in the dark

John was just barely illuminated in our lounge and I wanted to see if I could get good focus in spite of the darkness. I was pleased. Of course, and amazing on BOB
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
1313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact