Butterfly by maggiemae
Photo 4797

Butterfly

making itself at home in amongst other yellow flowers. Identification seems to be 'Bidens triplinervia' but that doesn't ring a bell. I planted these flowers in a large tub. The butterfly is a Yellow Admiral - seen in Australian and NZ gardens.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
