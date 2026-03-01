Previous
Tiny climbing roses by maggiemae
Tiny climbing roses

...the second flush - I pruned these about a month ago.

I'm trying to find which focus to use on my camera. Not the 'scene' one - the automatic one seems to be more intelligent than I am!
Just a photo for the day... not expecting replies...
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
Dianne ace
They are very sweet.
March 1st, 2026  
