Photo 4798
Photo 4798
Tiny climbing roses
...the second flush - I pruned these about a month ago.
I'm trying to find which focus to use on my camera. Not the 'scene' one - the automatic one seems to be more intelligent than I am!
Just a photo for the day... not expecting replies...
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
1
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
1st March 2026 7:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
evening shots
Dianne
ace
They are very sweet.
March 1st, 2026
