Practising for.. by maggiemae
Photo 4799

Practising for..

tomorrow night's eclipse seen in NZ. One can't be sure there won't be too much cloud and I appreciated there was cloud around tonight to get this photo. I still want to improve. My husband has banded me a 'moonber'.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
Diana ace
amazing clouds and colour!
March 2nd, 2026  
