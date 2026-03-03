Previous
Eclipse by maggiemae
Eclipse

I'm so pleased I was able to stay up to yond (is there such a word?) my usual bed time in order to get this photo! I was pleased there were no clouds as expected!
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Maggiemae

Live in the South Island of New Zealand
FAV I am hoping to see it soon myself but this is amazing!
March 3rd, 2026  
@grammyn I am overcome, Katy - my camera just captured this!
March 3rd, 2026  
Lovely capture!
March 3rd, 2026  
Stunning shot!
March 3rd, 2026  
Beautiful. Unfortunately it is cloudy here.
March 3rd, 2026  
