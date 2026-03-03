Sign up
Previous
Photo 4800
Eclipse
I'm so pleased I was able to stay up to yond (is there such a word?) my usual bed time in order to get this photo! I was pleased there were no clouds as expected!
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
5
3
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
6098
photos
168
followers
68
following
1315% complete
4793
4794
4795
4796
4797
4798
4799
4800
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd March 2026 11:00pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
eclipse
katy
ace
FAV I am hoping to see it soon myself but this is amazing!
March 3rd, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
@grammyn
I am overcome, Katy - my camera just captured this!
March 3rd, 2026
Janice
ace
Lovely capture!
March 3rd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Stunning shot!
March 3rd, 2026
Nada
ace
Beautiful. Unfortunately it is cloudy here.
March 3rd, 2026
