Previous
Photo 4801
Full Moon
Last night was the eclipse and I had to wait till long past my bedtime to get a photo. Tonight this beautiful full moon rose up into the sky in front of me! I guess the 'full' part means it is a perfect circle! And it is!
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
2
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
6099
photos
168
followers
68
following
1315% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th March 2026 8:41pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
full moon'
julia
ace
You are becoming quite the Astro photographer Maggie..
March 4th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
@julzmaioro
Thank you Julia - but its not me - its the camera! All I do is make sure it is totally stable!
March 4th, 2026
