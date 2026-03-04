Previous
Full Moon by maggiemae
Full Moon

Last night was the eclipse and I had to wait till long past my bedtime to get a photo. Tonight this beautiful full moon rose up into the sky in front of me! I guess the 'full' part means it is a perfect circle! And it is!
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Maggiemae

julia ace
You are becoming quite the Astro photographer Maggie..
March 4th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
@julzmaioro Thank you Julia - but its not me - its the camera! All I do is make sure it is totally stable!
March 4th, 2026  
