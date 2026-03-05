Previous
A summer's day.. by maggiemae
Photo 4802

A summer's day..

The first time I have opened these kitchen windows fully! There was hardly any wind, the temperature was very comfortable and I cleaned the area up which was so good! Getting a photo and housekeeping works together!
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
1315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful view!
March 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a lovely view you have!
March 5th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beautiful view Maggie,- washing -up can only be a pleasure looking out on such a view of the distant hills !
March 5th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl thanks Beryl! Yes, my design of the kitchen revolved around this. It was 15 years ago when we completely renovated the whole house!
March 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact