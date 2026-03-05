Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4802
A summer's day..
The first time I have opened these kitchen windows fully! There was hardly any wind, the temperature was very comfortable and I cleaned the area up which was so good! Getting a photo and housekeeping works together!
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
6100
photos
168
followers
68
following
1315% complete
View this month »
4795
4796
4797
4798
4799
4800
4801
4802
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
5th March 2026 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen windows
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful view!
March 5th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such a lovely view you have!
March 5th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a beautiful view Maggie,- washing -up can only be a pleasure looking out on such a view of the distant hills !
March 5th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
thanks Beryl! Yes, my design of the kitchen revolved around this. It was 15 years ago when we completely renovated the whole house!
March 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close