Photo 4806
Herbs for the future..
I mixed new herbal soil with the old soil in this tub, made sure it was fully moistened and planted these herbs: chives, rosemary, thyme, origanum, basil and coriander. I'm looking forward to picking from these herbs for new culinary creations!
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
Tags
herbs but not herbert' "my husband's first name
