Previous
Herbs for the future.. by maggiemae
Photo 4806

Herbs for the future..

I mixed new herbal soil with the old soil in this tub, made sure it was fully moistened and planted these herbs: chives, rosemary, thyme, origanum, basil and coriander. I'm looking forward to picking from these herbs for new culinary creations!
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
1316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact