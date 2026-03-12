Previous
Coffee table roses by maggiemae
Coffee table roses

Late afternoon sun shone through the window and quietly outlined the roses and brought out their muted colours. I did use the light and shadow on the camera which made the whole picture darker. Because of this BOB is good!
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Maggiemae

Diana ace
Wonderful capture with beautiful light and colours. As you said, BOB.
March 12th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how pretty!
March 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 12th, 2026  
Wylie ace
Lovely light
March 12th, 2026  
