Photo 4808
Coffee table roses
Late afternoon sun shone through the window and quietly outlined the roses and brought out their muted colours. I did use the light and shadow on the camera which made the whole picture darker. Because of this BOB is good!
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th March 2026 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roses
Diana
Wonderful capture with beautiful light and colours. As you said, BOB.
March 12th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
how pretty!
March 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
Lovely
March 12th, 2026
Wylie
Lovely light
March 12th, 2026
