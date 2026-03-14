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if you have a hole... by maggiemae
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if you have a hole...

then you might as well make it interesting! I love these socks but they do have a problem!
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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photogq
Haha.
You made it fun.
March 14th, 2026  
Diana ace
This is so funny, toes with smileys ;-)
March 14th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! funny ! if you had done a "stitch in time " you would have missed the fun of painting faces on your nails !
March 14th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl That still might happen - I do know how to darn, Beryl - as well as say it!
March 14th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@maggiemae A dying art , that us old 'uns still remember how to do Maggie !!
March 14th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl We know what a darning needle is, Beryl!
March 14th, 2026  
Babs ace
Ha ha what fun. You don't need to darn it just sew up the hole
March 14th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... I have that problem with socks all the time. Don't seem to face faces on my toes though! 😂
March 14th, 2026  
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