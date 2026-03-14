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Previous
Photo 4809
if you have a hole...
then you might as well make it interesting! I love these socks but they do have a problem!
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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18
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8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
14th March 2026 2:58pm
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socks
photogq
Haha.
You made it fun.
March 14th, 2026
Diana
ace
This is so funny, toes with smileys ;-)
March 14th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! funny ! if you had done a "stitch in time " you would have missed the fun of painting faces on your nails !
March 14th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
That still might happen - I do know how to darn, Beryl - as well as say it!
March 14th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@maggiemae
A dying art , that us old 'uns still remember how to do Maggie !!
March 14th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
We know what a darning needle is, Beryl!
March 14th, 2026
Babs
ace
Ha ha what fun. You don't need to darn it just sew up the hole
March 14th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha ... I have that problem with socks all the time. Don't seem to face faces on my toes though! 😂
March 14th, 2026
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