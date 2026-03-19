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Not quite the 'last rose of summer' by maggiemae
Photo 4813

Not quite the 'last rose of summer'

but this one is the last rose on this big bush. I tried several focus on automatic and not satisfied, chose manual focus. Its always good to try something not new but not practiced!
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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