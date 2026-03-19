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Previous
Photo 4813
Not quite the 'last rose of summer'
but this one is the last rose on this big bush. I tried several focus on automatic and not satisfied, chose manual focus. Its always good to try something not new but not practiced!
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
19th March 2026 7:39pm
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