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An enigma.. by maggiemae
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An enigma..

Another meal before yet another medical appointment- nothing serious just cleaning ears (not mine). However today at the Oamaru Club to which we belong was full of elderly people, mostly women having some sort of special lunch. Walkers and walking sticks everywhere!
Another couple stood out wearing full victorian dress and I just caught them leaving the restaurant. She was in the lead which led me to believe that perhaps her husband was coerced into wearing that yellow suit with the hat which wasn’t a top hat and not a ’50’s hat or a bowler!

In addition to the Club lunch on a Friday, a free dessert was offered and this time it was a slice of chocolate fudge cake, whipped cream and a blackcurrant fruit sauce - utterly delicious!
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Dianne ace
A great suit! Lunch sounds nice too.
March 20th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
@dide First course was beautiful blue cod!
March 20th, 2026  
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