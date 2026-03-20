An enigma..

Another meal before yet another medical appointment- nothing serious just cleaning ears (not mine). However today at the Oamaru Club to which we belong was full of elderly people, mostly women having some sort of special lunch. Walkers and walking sticks everywhere!

Another couple stood out wearing full victorian dress and I just caught them leaving the restaurant. She was in the lead which led me to believe that perhaps her husband was coerced into wearing that yellow suit with the hat which wasn’t a top hat and not a ’50’s hat or a bowler!



In addition to the Club lunch on a Friday, a free dessert was offered and this time it was a slice of chocolate fudge cake, whipped cream and a blackcurrant fruit sauce - utterly delicious!