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Previous
Photo 4816
Coffee table flowers..
This time it's what we know as Japanese Anemones. My plant app says "Grape Leaf anemone. Cultivated in NZ - is a herb but mildly toxic in all parts if eaten! I'm not going to try!
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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7
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2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd March 2026 6:47pm
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anemone - tongue twister'
Wylie
ace
Mine are flowering for the first time this season. Hadn’t considered eating them!
March 22nd, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
@pusspup
They are great plants - will propagate and pop up all around!
March 22nd, 2026
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