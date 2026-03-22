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Coffee table flowers.. by maggiemae
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Coffee table flowers..

This time it's what we know as Japanese Anemones. My plant app says "Grape Leaf anemone. Cultivated in NZ - is a herb but mildly toxic in all parts if eaten! I'm not going to try!
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Wylie ace
Mine are flowering for the first time this season. Hadn’t considered eating them!
March 22nd, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
@pusspup They are great plants - will propagate and pop up all around!
March 22nd, 2026  
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